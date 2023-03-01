Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford News: Fighting With Mall Security

Mar 1, 2023

#Milford CT–On February 25, 2023, officers responded to the Connecticut Post Mall for a report of a large fight. Upon arrival, they observed Lamont Jefferson, 18 of Derby causing a disturbance with Mall Security officers. Security said that they were attempting to break up a large fight when Jefferson became combative and refused to leave when asked by security. He was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

This press release was made possible by:

