Milford

Milford News: Violation of a Criminal Protective Order

Mar 1, 2023

#Milford CT– On February 24, 2023, officers responded to a Robert Treat Drive residence for two 911 hangups where screaming was heard in the background. Officers learned that the resident had a full no-contact protective order

against Keddy Rivera, 28 of Bridgeport. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who appeared in distress and said that Rivera was in the apartment. They found Rivera in the rear bedroom, and he was taken into custody. Rivera was processed and posted bond for his release.

On February 25, 2023, at 11:16 am, police received several calls to the non-emergency number from the victim. The victim sounded out of breath and panicked but said that everything was fine and hung up. Officers responded to the residence and spoke to the victim. They stated that Rivera had called them after his release, violating the protective order. Rivera later turned himself into the police department and was taken into custody and charged with two counts of a violation of productive custody. His bond was set at $70,000.

