Trumbull News: Road Rage Arrest

#Trumbull CT–A man from Trumbull Avenue, Bridgeport, named Robert Butler, aged 27, was arrested by Trumbull Police on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The police arrested him for pointing a loaded handgun at another driver in the parking lot of Target on Hawley Lane. The incident took place around 3:00 PM and was related to road rage involving a firearm.

When the police arrived at 120 Hawley Lane, they met with the complainant who reported that Butler, while driving his vehicle, tried to cut them off in the Target parking lot. Butler stopped his car next to the complainant’s vehicle, and both exchanged some words. Butler then pointed the barrel of his firearm at the other motorist and left the area. Later on, he called the police to report the incident and returned to the scene. According to Butler, he was almost hit from behind by the other vehicle when he was stopped in his vehicle. The other driver then stopped his car next to Butler’s car and pointed towards him, but he could not see what the other operator was holding. That was when Butler took out his gun from his backpack, which was stored inside the car, and the complainant observed it.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun from Butler’s backpack on the passenger seat of his vehicle. The firearm had eight (8) 9mm bullets in the magazine, and there was one (1) 9mm bullet loose inside the backpack. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Butler was charged with Threatening 1st degree and Breach of Peace 2nd degree, and he was held on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 13, 2023.

