Valley

Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 8, 2023

On April 6, 2023, Errol Salkey, age 18, of Ansonia was arraigned at Milford Superior Court for his involvement in the April 5, 2022 homicide of Johnny Class. Salkey, who was 17 at the time of the homicide, was taken into custody by the Orange Police Department on March 16, 2023 during an unrelated investigation and turned over to the Ansonia Police Department. Salkey was arraigned in Juvenile Court, where the case was transferred to adult court.

Errol Salkey was charged with Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt at Robbery First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Salkey is being held on a $1,250,000.00 bond and his next court date is June 2, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

