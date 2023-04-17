Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 17, 2023

On April 17, 2023, Detectives from the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad confirmed with law enforcement agencies in Ohio  (Cuyahoga County PD & Solon PD) they had in their custody Ainsley Forbes.  Ainsley Forbes, also known as (aka) Derrick Francis, is wanted out of Bridgeport CT for the April 6, 2023, murder of Brianna McKoy.   

In addition to this extraditable warrant, Francis also faces gun charges in Ohio.  Solon Ohio Police Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in their jurisdiction where Francis was observed fleeing the vehicle on foot.  Police engaged him in foot pursuit and made a quick apprehension.  A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle. 

Francis is being held in Ohio as a fugitive from justice.  He is pending arraignment and extradition back to Connecticut where he will be charged with the murder of Brianna McKoy.  Bond is three million.

This continues to be an active investigation.  Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

