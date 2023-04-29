Bridgeport News: Person Shot During Robbery

#Bridgeport CT–On April 29, 2023, at approximately 5:55 am a 54-year-old Bridgeport man presented at an area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim states he out walking early this morning on Atlantic Street near its intersection with Waldemere Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified male. The unidentified male demanded money, shot the victim, and immediately fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. Nothing was taken. The victim returned to his car, that was parked close by, and drove himself to the hospital. The victim’s injury is reported to be non-life-threatening. He is listed in stable condition.

Their last ShotSpotter activation in the City of Bridgeport was this morning at 12:55 am on McKinley Avenue (1 round).

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5238. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

