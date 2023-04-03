Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Police Involved Accident

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 3, 2023

#Bridgeport CT– On Saturday April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:33pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a radio call from Bridgeport Police Officer Bettini (Car Green 32) reporting he was struck head-on by a vehicle while traveling eastbound on Barnum Ave. The striking vehicle was a 2012 Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Barnum Ave. operated by a 42-year-old male from Stratford. Officer Bettini also reported an entrapment within the Toyota Camry and the Fire Department and AMR were dispatched and responded.

The Fire Department extracted the operator of the Toyota Camry out of the vehicle. Officer Bettini and the operator of the Toyota Camry were both transported to Bridgeport Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team arrived on scene and are in the process of investigating the crash. Anyone with any information about this accident should contact Officer Eroildo Quiles at (203) 576-7721 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

