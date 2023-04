2023-04-04@6:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses said there were about 4 shots fired on Washington Avenue at vehicles by kids on dirtbikes. The witnesses said the white pickup was struck twice in the back windshield and had the driver not ducked he would have been hit. You can see two bullet holes in the back window. This truck drove to police headquarters on Congress Street. Another car stopped on the Lafayette Square bridge but don’t know if it was struck.

