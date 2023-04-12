Bridgeport News: Today’s Porch Fire

2023-04-12@10:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– As it becomes warmer outside more and more people are enjoying the weather on their porches. In the recent few days, Bridgeport has experienced a number of porch fires. Today’s porch fire was at Poplar and Maplewood Avenue on the third floor which was very minor.

To avoid porch fires, here are some steps you can take:

Keep your porch clean: Remove any debris, such as leaves or sticks, from your porch. These can easily catch fire if there is a spark or flame nearby.

Properly dispose of smoking materials: If you or anyone in your household smokes, make sure to properly dispose of smoking materials, such as cigarettes or matches, in a fireproof container. Never throw them onto your porch or the ground.

Use caution with outdoor cooking: If you have a grill or other outdoor cooking equipment on your porch, be sure to follow all safety guidelines and keep flammable objects away from the heat source. Never leave the grill unattended while it is in use.

Install smoke detectors: Make sure you have smoke detectors installed on your porch and throughout your home. Check the batteries regularly and replace them as needed.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy: In case of an emergency, it’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher on hand. Make sure you know how to use it and that it is easily accessible.

Keep porch lights on: Leaving the porch lights on at night can help deter burglars and may also help prevent fires by allowing you to see any potential hazards.

By taking these simple steps, you can help prevent porch fires and keep your home and family safe.