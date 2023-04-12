Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Porch Fire

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 12, 2023

2023-04-12@10:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– As it becomes warmer outside more and more people are enjoying the weather on their porches. In the recent few days, Bridgeport has experienced a number of porch fires. Today’s porch fire was at Poplar and Maplewood Avenue on the third floor which was very minor.

To avoid porch fires, here are some steps you can take:

Keep your porch clean: Remove any debris, such as leaves or sticks, from your porch. These can easily catch fire if there is a spark or flame nearby.

Properly dispose of smoking materials: If you or anyone in your household smokes, make sure to properly dispose of smoking materials, such as cigarettes or matches, in a fireproof container. Never throw them onto your porch or the ground.

Use caution with outdoor cooking: If you have a grill or other outdoor cooking equipment on your porch, be sure to follow all safety guidelines and keep flammable objects away from the heat source. Never leave the grill unattended while it is in use.

Install smoke detectors: Make sure you have smoke detectors installed on your porch and throughout your home. Check the batteries regularly and replace them as needed.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy: In case of an emergency, it’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher on hand. Make sure you know how to use it and that it is easily accessible.

Keep porch lights on: Leaving the porch lights on at night can help deter burglars and may also help prevent fires by allowing you to see any potential hazards.

By taking these simple steps, you can help prevent porch fires and keep your home and family safe.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Assault

Apr 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Fire Displaces Fifteen Families

Apr 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Apr 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT APPOINTS KAREN PASCALE AS DIRECTOR OF THE CONNECTICUT HEAD START STATE COLLABORATION OFFICE

Apr 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Porch Fire

Apr 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Assault

Apr 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested After Recording Video While Driving Over 130 MPH

Apr 11, 2023 Stephen Krauchick