Fairfield News: Shots Fired At Diner

2023-04-15@4:00am–#Fairfield CT–A viewer messaged me that at 4 am he drove by Andros Diner at 651 Villa Avenue and said he saw crime scene tape and shell casing markers on the ground. I reached out to Lieutenant Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police who said in an email “A disturbance that turned into shots being fired from a vehicle. Nobody was struck and the suspects are outstanding with an investigation underway”.

