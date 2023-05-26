Aquarion Improving Water Mains in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. – May 25, 2023 – Aquarion Water Company today announced a water main cleaning project in Bridgeport. The project, scheduled to take place between Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 23, is being undertaken to ensure customers in Bridgeport continue to receive the highest quality water.

The project is scheduled to be completed over approximately four weeks. During this time, customers may notice temporary low pressure or discoloration in their water. This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains. Aquarion recommends customers store water in their refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should also refrain from washing laundry if water is discolored. Prior to resuming use, customers should run their cold-water faucets until the water appears clear.

Aquarion encourages customers to visit www.aquarionwater.com/alerts to sign up for automated alerts and to get the latest information on the water main cleaning project, including the schedule of upcoming streets where water mains will be cleaned.

Cleaning will take place (subject to change) between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; the schedule for the first week of the cleaning project is:

Date

Streets

Tuesday, May 30

Cotter Rd., Doreen Dr., Eckart St., Folino Dr., Heppenstall Dr., Jourmire Rd., Kevin Rd., Leonard Dr., Marilyn Dr., Nancy Dr., Old Town Rd., Park Ave., Russel Rd., Saint Nicholas Dr., Saxon Dr., Tina Cir.

Wednesday, May 31

Cotter Rd., Doreen Dr., Eckart St., Folino Dr., Heppenstall Dr., Jourmire Rd., Kevin Rd., Leonard Dr., Marilyn Dr., Nancy Dr., Old Town Rd., Park Ave., Russel Rd., Saint Nicholas Dr., Saxon Dr., Tina Cir.

Thursday, June 1

Acton Rd., Derman Cir., Dobson St., Macon Dr., Madison Ave., Marcy Rd., Palmetto Rd., Quinsey Dr., Ralph St., Rosale Dr., Royce Pl., Seaver Cir., Serpentine Dr., Travis Dr.

Friday, June 2

Acton Rd., Derman Cir., Dobson St., Macon Dr., Madison Ave., Marcy Rd., Palmetto Rd., Quinsey Dr., Ralph St., Rosale Dr., Royce Pl., Seaver Cir., Serpentine Dr., Travis Dr.

Customers who have signed up for alerts will also receive an automated message when their water will be affected. Customers with questions should contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678 or cs@aquarionwater.com.

About Aquarion Water Company:

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 750,000 people in 72 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.

