Bridgeport News: Fire On Hancock Avenue

Bridgeport Fire Official Update: On-Scene Fire Incident Command notifications indicated heavy fire third-floor. The Fire Incident Commander quickly declared a working fire and upgraded the incident to a second alarm. An evacuation tone was ordered at one point during the fire for all firefighters to evacuate the structure. The fire department was able to get the fire under control and extinguished. Red Cross is assisting nine occupants and the Fire Marshal was called on scene to investigate the cause of origin of fire.

2023-05-29@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire in the 900 block of Hancock Avenue. There were no reported injuries. Special thanks to the viewer who sent it in anonymously!