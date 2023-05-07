Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 7, 2023

#Bridgeport C T– On May 7, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am a ShotSpotter activation occurred within the 1800 block of Barnum Avenue.  ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system.  Upon arrival, officers located a man inside the Medusa Sport Bar (1801 Barnum Ave) suffering from critical gunshot wounds to his legs.  He was quickly transported to an area hospital and admitted.  The victim is a 37-year-old Bridgeport man. 

The Detective Bureau has responded taken charge of the investigation.  Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5225.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shooting On Main Street

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide 11

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash With Entrapment

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Won’t You Be My Neighbor

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shooting On Main Street

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide 11

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick