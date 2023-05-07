Bridgeport News: Man Shot

#Bridgeport C T– On May 7, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am a ShotSpotter activation occurred within the 1800 block of Barnum Avenue. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside the Medusa Sport Bar (1801 Barnum Ave) suffering from critical gunshot wounds to his legs. He was quickly transported to an area hospital and admitted. The victim is a 37-year-old Bridgeport man.

The Detective Bureau has responded taken charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5225. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.