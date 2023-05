2023-05-06@10:58am–#Bridgeport–Bridgeport Police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital indicating a party just entered their ER with a non-life threatening stab wound. Bridgeport PD is actively investigating this incident, unknown where the incident occurred. Victim uncooperative. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport PD at 203-576-TIPS.

This press release was made possible by: