2023-05-18@4:21pm (Wednesday)–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that they received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of East Main Street. On-scene reports say the victim walked into a nearby restaurant requesting help. He suffered a non-life-threatening wound. He was transported to the hospital and remains uncooperative with police.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576- TIPS.

