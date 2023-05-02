CTDOT Celebrates National Bike Month this May

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is celebrating National Bike Month this May by encouraging the public to get outside and go for a ride. CTDOT is planning Bike, Walk, and Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with nearly 20 schools across Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) established a Safe Routes to School Program (SRTS) in 2005. Since then, many communities participating in the Safe Routes to School Program have shown improved safety and accessibility for students with and without disabilities.

“Bike, Walk, and Roll to School Day is a great way to kick off Bike Month here in Connecticut. Active transportation allows us to get some exercise and fresh air while being a more sustainable mode of transportation,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “I encourage schools to use this month as an opportunity to sign up and reach out for assistance in planning Safe Routes to Schools activities. We’re here to help ensure those biking, walking, or rolling to school can do so safely in their communities.”

“National Bike Month and Bike, Walk and Roll to School Day promotes physical activity, and healthy habits, while also reducing traffic congestion around our schools. It is important that we all work together to create safer and more accessible routes for transportation and inspire our students and communities to lead healthy and active lifestyles,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “I encourage all school districts and community members to participate in Bike, Walk, and Roll to School Day during National Bike Month.”

The new Federal infrastructure law allowed for an expansion of this SRTS Program to include high schools (grades 9-12) and tribal agencies to encourage ALL students in grades K-12 to safely participate in active transportation to get to and from school. CTDOT is pleased to share the following updates from the SRTS Team:

New Safe Routes to School Program coordinator onboard – If you have questions or want to schedule a meeting, email Kristen Levesque at Kristen.Levesque@ct.gov.

New and updated 6 “E”’s framework that includes equity

Updated communication and outreach

Refreshed website and new online registration opportunities for school districts and town officials

The CTDOT Safe Routes to School Team offers free program assistance to school districts that are interested in developing a Safe Routes to School Program in their community. Some examples of assistance from the program include:

Education – Pedestrian and bicycle safety training, including curriculum resources

Outreach – Collaboration in planning events (such as National Bike and Roll to School Day)

Training –Completion of Champion toolkit and walkability and bike-ability checklists

Technical Assistance – Pedestrian Safety Assessments (Walk Audits) and data collection

The first scheduled event for schools to participate in this year is Bike, Walk and Roll to school day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Register your school today and plan to participate in this event!

For more information on the Safe Routes to School Program, please visit ct.gov/dot.

This press release was made possible by: