Fairfield Commission on disAbilities Announces Needs Assessment Survey

Fairfield, CT – May 10, 2023 – Dan Van Horne, Chair of the Commission on disAbilities and Director of Human and Social Services, Julie DeMarco, are pleased to announce a partnership with graduate students in the Occupational Therapy Program at Sacred Heart University. The Masters-level students are conducting a town-wide needs assessment of services for people with disabilities of all ages and for people with loved ones with disabilities.

The Fairfield Commission on disAbilities was established to ensure that Fairfield is a welcoming community where people with disabilities can lead inclusive and fulfilling lives, participating and contributing as active members of our town,” said Mr. Van Horne. “Understanding these needs will guide the Commission to focus on topics that will deliver lasting benefits to those with disabilities and will change the dialogue on what we can do to be a more inclusive community.”

To complete the survey go 2023 Fairfield disAbility Commission Survey (google.com). All input from residents will remain confidential, will help our Committee set priorities for future work, and is vital to achieving our mission.

For more information about the Commission on disAbilities, go to its webpage: Fairfield Commission on disAbilities – Town of Fairfield, Connecticut (fairfieldct.org). Information about town services and programs available for people with disabilities is available by calling the Fairfield Department of Human and Social Services at 203-256-3170; and on its website (https://www.fairfieldct.org/humanservices); or by email at socialservices@fairfieldct.org.

This press release was made possible by: