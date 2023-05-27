Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Cheesy Chaos at Rite Aid- Teens Give Customers a Gouda Scare!

May 26, 2023

2023-05-26@7:38pm–#Fairfield CT–The manager at Rite Aid, located at 1619 Post Road, couldn’t handle the cheddar nonsense anymore! These teenagers thought it was a bries to wreak havoc by running into the store, flinging cheese left and right, and giving innocent shoppers a slice of mayhem. The dairy desperados were no match for law enforcement’s feta-rced intervention! The teen’s mischief camembert witnessed by all, were apprehended and swiftly deemed persona non-gouda at Rite Aid

The teens were trespassed from the store and turned over to their parents. Now, it’s time for these renegade rascals to reflect on their whey-ward behavior. Hopefully, they’ll take this incident as an opportunity to mature and realize that provolone-ing others isn’t the whey to go.

Stay tuned, fellow cheese enthusiasts, as we continue to serve up the tastiest news

and keep you abreast of any curd-ious shenanigans that unfold. Remember, it’s all fun and games until someone cuts the cheese—

This is a true store that just happened, thought I’d have a little fun in the writing!

