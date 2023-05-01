Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Uninhabitable Home

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 1, 2023

During the week of April 17th, Fairfield Police were made aware by a concerned citizen about a dog that was found roaming in the Steep Hill Road area of Fairfield. The dog appeared to have been covered in feces and urine, having a generally poor appearance.

Animal Control Officers began to investigate and determined that the dog came from a home on Steep Hill Road. After further investigation, it was determined that 25 dogs and 22 cats were living in poor conditions inside the home and needed to be removed.

Animal Control Officers along with Fairfield Police, assisted with removing all of the animals from the home. Three animals are being treated at a local animal hospital for various conditions and all others were seized. There were no deceased animals found in the home.

The Town of Fairfield Health Department assisted the police in this case and at this point found that the home is uninhabitable.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation. Any updates will be forwarded as they become available.

This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Larceny From A Vehicle

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Power Outage

Apr 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Apr 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Uninhabitable Home

May 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: $5K Shoplifting

May 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Gas Line Rupture

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Trumbull News: SUSPECT SCARED OFF BY RESIDENT DURING EARLY MORNING BURGLARY

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick