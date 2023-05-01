Fairfield News: Uninhabitable Home

During the week of April 17th, Fairfield Police were made aware by a concerned citizen about a dog that was found roaming in the Steep Hill Road area of Fairfield. The dog appeared to have been covered in feces and urine, having a generally poor appearance.

Animal Control Officers began to investigate and determined that the dog came from a home on Steep Hill Road. After further investigation, it was determined that 25 dogs and 22 cats were living in poor conditions inside the home and needed to be removed.

Animal Control Officers along with Fairfield Police, assisted with removing all of the animals from the home. Three animals are being treated at a local animal hospital for various conditions and all others were seized. There were no deceased animals found in the home.

The Town of Fairfield Health Department assisted the police in this case and at this point found that the home is uninhabitable.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation. Any updates will be forwarded as they become available.

