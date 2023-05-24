STATE POLICE READY FOR MEMORIAL DAY ENFORCEMENT ON CT ROADS

(MIDDLETOWN, CT – May 23, 2023) – As with all long, holiday weekends, Connecticut State Police is preparing for an increased number of vehicles on local and highway roads. Traditionally, the approach of Memorial Day signals the start of activities related to the gathering of family and friends at backyard barbeques and beaches. State Troopers will be on duty to ensure that highways are free of hazardous drivers as residents drive to their destinations.

Be assured that your Connecticut State Troopers will be patrolling state roads and highways during the three-day weekend. Troopers from each of the agency’s 11 troops will be conducting extra roving DUI patrols from the evening of May 25 through the evening of May 29.

Troopers ask operators to utilize lawful driving skills and plan for traffic delays as more drivers venture out this weekend. Safety should always be the top priority for all drivers whenever they get behind the wheel.

Some safety tips – and laws – that Troopers ask you to remember: BUCKLE UP, OBEY SPEED LIMITS, DON’T FOLLOW TOO CLOSE, REMOVE DISTRACTIONS WHILE DRIVING, STAY OFF THE CELLPHONE, and NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE.

Remember that the “Move Over” law requires motorists approaching any stationary vehicle to immediately slow to a speed below the posted speed limit and, if traveling in the lane adjacent to a stationary vehicle, to move over one lane, unless it is unreasonable or unsafe to do so. This includes other citizen vehicles and emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or licensed wreckers. Please pay attention to these vehicles

and those who may be working in the roadway.

