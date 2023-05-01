Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Threat Leads to Drug/Firearm Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

May 1, 2023

On 5-1-23, a male victim called the Shelton Police Department to say a person known to him sent a threatening message that he was coming to the victim’s house. The victim was not forthcoming with details. Police were sent to the area and while responding were told that the known person was now outside of the house in a red car.

Police arrived and observed a male inside the red car. Police ordered the male to exit the car and come towards them. The male ran away and jumped into an adjacent river. Officers were able to get the male of out the river.

Police located a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. A check revealed the gun was reported stolen in 2014. The gun also had a banned large-capacity magazine. Forty-four wax folds of heroin and approximately 11 grams of cocaine were seized from the vehicle along with other drug paraphernalia.

The male, 32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Stealing a Firearm, Possession of a large capacity magazine, Sale of a Narcotic Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interfering, and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Anyanwu was released after posting a$100,000 bond and given a court date of 5-23-23 at Derby Superior Court.

