Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

On May 30, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department responded to Prospect Street on a report of a disturbance where a person had a gun and a shot was fired. First responding officers met with a female and a witness who reported the father of the female’s child had come to the residence, kicked in a door then shot the female’s car twice when leaving the area. The car, unoccupied at the time, had two bullet holes, and shell casings were recovered at the scene. The male suspect was identified as Taykwan Williamson.

On June 5, 2023, with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department, Taykwan Williamson was arrested by warrant for his involvement on May 30, 2023, domestic dispute and shots fired in Ansonia. Williamson, age 27, of Fairfield was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First, Criminal Mischief First, and Breach of Peace Second. Williamson was arraigned on June 6, 2023, at Derby Superior Court and released on a $150,000.00 bond, his next court date is July 18, 2023, at Derby Superior Court.