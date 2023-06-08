Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield Valley

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 8, 2023

On May 30, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department responded to Prospect Street on a report of a disturbance where a person had a gun and a shot was fired. First responding officers met with a female and a witness who reported the father of the female’s child had come to the residence, kicked in a door then shot the female’s car twice when leaving the area. The car, unoccupied at the time, had two bullet holes, and shell casings were recovered at the scene. The male suspect was identified as Taykwan Williamson.

On June 5, 2023, with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department, Taykwan Williamson was arrested by warrant for his involvement on May 30, 2023, domestic dispute and shots fired in Ansonia. Williamson, age 27, of Fairfield was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge, Reckless Endangerment First, Criminal Mischief First, and Breach of Peace Second. Williamson was arraigned on June 6, 2023, at Derby Superior Court and released on a $150,000.00 bond, his next court date is July 18, 2023, at Derby Superior Court.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Pedestrian Down On I-95

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Southport News: Overpass Struck

Jun 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield Uncategorized

Southport News: Alternative High School Set Fire

Jun 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Jun 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Library Hosts StoryWalks Throughout Town

Jun 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Activate Cooling Center Protocol

Jun 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield Valley

Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

Jun 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick