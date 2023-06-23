Fairfield News: Pedestrian Hit

FAIRFIELD – On June 23, 2023, at approximately 14:55 hours, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of Redding Road. The striking vehicle remained at the scene and the operator is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian, a 45-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The identification of all involved parties is being withheld until family notification is complete and the initial investigation is concluded.

This incident is an active investigation led by Fairfield Police Crash Investigation and Reconstruction personnel. Redding Road, in the area of the 500 block, will remain closed for an unknown period of time as the investigation progresses.

The Fairfield Police Department urges anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the department at 203-254-4800. Updates will be provided when appropriate as the investigation progresses.

