Milford

Milford News: Gettin’ Fizzy With It

Jun 30, 2023

On June 28, 2023, Kathleen Thibault, a 64-year-old white female from Demaio Drive, was arrested on Milford Point Road for violating a restraining order and assaulting a police officer.

The victim of the restraining order stated that Thibault had shown up at their residence and began yelling at them. Thibault fled the scene in her vehicle but was later taken into custody at her home.

While Thibault was being booked, she became belligerent and threw a soda at the booking officer, drenching them in their face, shoulder, shirt, arm, and watch. Thibault was additionally charged with assault on a police officer. Good thing it was a soft drink.

Thibault was released on $3,000 bail

