Sneak Peek The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar

Thursday I got a sneak peek of the new The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar. It will open to the public on Saturday. It is located at 1625 Stratford Avenue in Stratford.

The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar is a fork in the Road Less Traveled, offering three distinct types of cuisine from best-in-class purveyors: Skull City Taquitos, Roost House Chicken and Industry Schnitzel Bar. Each is taking a local and sustainable approach to ingredient sourcing and a curated drinks menu featuring Two Roads beers, ready to drink cocktails and distilled spirits, custom paired to distinct menu items.