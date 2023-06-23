Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Sneak Peek The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar

Jun 23, 2023

Thursday I got a sneak peek of the new The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar. It will open to the public on Saturday. It is located at 1625 Stratford Avenue in Stratford.

The Two Roads Food Hall + Bar is a fork in the Road Less Traveled, offering three distinct types of cuisine from best-in-class purveyors: Skull City Taquitos, Roost House Chicken and Industry Schnitzel Bar. Each is taking a local and sustainable approach to ingredient sourcing and a curated drinks menu featuring Two Roads beers, ready to drink cocktails and distilled spirits, custom paired to distinct menu items.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

