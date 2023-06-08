Stratford Library Hosts StoryWalks Throughout Town

The Stratford Library Reference Department has announced the creation of a “Forest

to Shore StoryWalk Tour”. A StoryWalk is a book, with pages separated and

laminated on wood stakes that are placed along a path or trail for people to walk and

enjoy a story. The program is funded by a grant from the Connecticut State Library &

Library Services and Technology Act. Sarah Mellinger and Lisa Wargo of the SLA

Reference Department applied for and implemented the grant into action.

The Tour features five StoryWalks each lasting about a week at various locations

around Stratford. During the week of each StoryWalk there will be a "Main Event"

program at the site. Topics will be relevant to the site. People can pick up a Passport

and Guide at the Stratford Library that lists all the sites, dates and Main Events. When

people visit each StoryWalk, they can punch their passport with the hole puncher

provided. Anyone who gets all five punches can return the Passport & Guide to the

Library for a prize. Even though the stories featured at each walk are children's books,

anyone can participate. The Main Events are free and for all ages but do require

registration on the Library website.

The schedule:

StoryWalk 1: June 12-18 – Jared's Dog Park at Roosevelt Forest.

Main Event: Safety PAWtrol with the CT Humane Society on Tuesday, June 13 at 4pm

at Jared's Dog Park

StoryWalk 2: June 26-July 4 – Clover Field at Janosko Park.

Main Event: Meet the pilots from Avia Flight Academy on Tuesday, June 27 at 4pm at

Clover Field.

StoryWalk 3: July 10-16 – Sterling House.

Main Event: Colonial crafts and Stratford history with the Stratford Historical Society

on Wednesday, July 12 at 6pm in the Library Courtyard.

StoryWalk 4: July 24-30 – Stratford Point.

Main Event: Learn about local birds and their environment with the CT Audubon

Society on Saturday, July 29 at 1pm at Stratford Point.

StoryWalk 5: August 7-13 – Stratford Veterans Museum at Boothe Park.

Main Event: Enjoy a celebration of Stratford Veterans on Saturday, August 12 at 1pm

at Boothe Park.

For further information about the StoryWalks and registration for the free Main

Events, visit: http://stratfordlibrary.org/forest-to-shore-storywalk-tour/.

