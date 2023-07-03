$3.6 MILLION FOR BRIDGEPORT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

HARTFORD–U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-Conn.-04) announced that Bridgeport Public Schools will receive a $3.62 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Renew America’s Schools program to lower energy costs, create healthier and safer learning environments, and promote workforce development. This grant is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Bridgeport has one of Connecticut’s highest rates of asthma in children, and this $3.6 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help lower harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the classroom. Not only will it make schools safer, healthier, and more energy efficient, it will also create good-paying union jobs and fund new apprenticeship opportunities,” said Murphy.

“Connecticut children deserve to breathe clean air. This significant federal funding will help Bridgeport upgrade their outdated HVAC systems to create safer, more energy-efficient environments for kids to learn and thrive. On top of all that good, this funding will allow Bridgeport to fund clean energy apprenticeship programs for students—doubling the impact of this $3.6 million investment. I am proud to see this funding headed to Bridgeport and I look forward to continued investments to support infrastructure upgrades in our schools,” said Blumenthal.

“Kids should be able to focus on their classwork without worrying about the quality of air they’re breathing. I am proud to bring funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law home to Connecticut’s Fourth District to improve the health of our children with safer, greener infrastructure in our schools. With this investment, Bridgeport’s education system will become a statewide leader in energy efficiency, with the capabilities to foster a new generation of STEM students through engineering apprenticeship and internship programs,” said Himes.