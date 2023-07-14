Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 1 Dead In Early Morning Fire

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 14, 2023


Bridgeport CT– At 0420hrs this morning, July 14, 2023, the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a structure fire in Building 43, located in the 400th block of Success Ave. Bridgeport Fire, AMR, and PD were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the Bridgeport Fire Command observed heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors of an apartment, causing extensive damage to that unit. Smoke conditions throughout the building necessitated an evacuation. Two individuals from the initial apartment were safely evacuated and transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown. In response to the escalating situation, a second alarm was issued, and the Bridgeport Fire Department received mutual aid from the Stratford and Westport Fire Departments to assist with citywide coverage.

UPDATE

The Bridgeport Fire Department has now confirmed that one person has tragically succumbed to their injuries from the fire earlier today. The condition of the other victim has not been confirmed but is deemed critical. The incident remains an active investigation led by the Bridgeport Fire Marshal Division in conjunction with the State of CT Fire Marshals, and with the support of the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the identities of the victims are being withheld at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims, as well as the numerous residents displaced by this tragic event. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who have been displaced

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oven Fire

Jul 14, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Home Invasion and Robbery Arrests

Jul 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

U.S. Department of Energy Awards the City of Bridgeport Public Schools an Energy Efficiency Grant, Led by University of Connecticut Efforts

Jul 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Ansonia Homicide

Jul 14, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oven Fire

Jul 14, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Crash With Car Fire

Jul 14, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 1 Dead In Early Morning Fire

Jul 14, 2023 Stephen Krauchick