Bridgeport News: 1 Dead In Early Morning Fire



Bridgeport CT– At 0420hrs this morning, July 14, 2023, the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a structure fire in Building 43, located in the 400th block of Success Ave. Bridgeport Fire, AMR, and PD were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the Bridgeport Fire Command observed heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors of an apartment, causing extensive damage to that unit. Smoke conditions throughout the building necessitated an evacuation. Two individuals from the initial apartment were safely evacuated and transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown. In response to the escalating situation, a second alarm was issued, and the Bridgeport Fire Department received mutual aid from the Stratford and Westport Fire Departments to assist with citywide coverage.

UPDATE

The Bridgeport Fire Department has now confirmed that one person has tragically succumbed to their injuries from the fire earlier today. The condition of the other victim has not been confirmed but is deemed critical. The incident remains an active investigation led by the Bridgeport Fire Marshal Division in conjunction with the State of CT Fire Marshals, and with the support of the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the identities of the victims are being withheld at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims, as well as the numerous residents displaced by this tragic event. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those who have been displaced