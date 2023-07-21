Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Grant To Help Remediate Contaminated Site

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 21, 2023

Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) today applauded the announcement of a $3,000,000 state grant to remediate the vacant 4.9-acre, former Bullard Machine Tool Company site at 81 Black Rock Turnpike.

This project will enable a transit-oriented development/mixed-use development that will include 240 residential units (including 20% affordable at 80% area median income), ancillary retail, co-working, and public amenity space.

“Cleaning up this site and putting it to productive use is a win-win situation for Fairfield,” Sen. Hwang said. “This project is good for the environment, it will create jobs, and it will create new and affordable housing with an emphasis on transit-oriented development. This is a significant grant award, and we appreciate the governor’s attention to Fairfield.”

The funds come from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation and Development Program.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Kids On Scooter Collide With SUV

Jul 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Motorcycle Accident

Jul 10, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Main Breaks Shuts Fairfield Beach Road

Jul 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Grant To Help Remediate Contaminated Site

Jul 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Stamford

Bridgeport News: Teen Shot

Jul 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Academy Agility Test

Jul 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jul 20, 2023 Stephen Krauchick