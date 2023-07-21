Fairfield News: Grant To Help Remediate Contaminated Site

Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) today applauded the announcement of a $3,000,000 state grant to remediate the vacant 4.9-acre, former Bullard Machine Tool Company site at 81 Black Rock Turnpike.

This project will enable a transit-oriented development/mixed-use development that will include 240 residential units (including 20% affordable at 80% area median income), ancillary retail, co-working, and public amenity space.

“Cleaning up this site and putting it to productive use is a win-win situation for Fairfield,” Sen. Hwang said. “This project is good for the environment, it will create jobs, and it will create new and affordable housing with an emphasis on transit-oriented development. This is a significant grant award, and we appreciate the governor’s attention to Fairfield.”

The funds come from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation and Development Program.