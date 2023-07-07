Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield Reopens Park

Jul 7, 2023

Fairfield, CT – July 7, 2023 – The Fairfield community is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Sgt. Thomas Murphy Park, located behind Fairfield Fire Headquarters on 140 Reef Road and parallel to Nichols Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 3:30 pm.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, and RTM, the park has undergone a remarkable transformation. In February of 2023, a total of $150,000 in funding was approved from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This funding has been utilized to demolish and remove the existing playground equipment and install brand-new equipment, including additional picnic tables and benches for enhanced community enjoyment.

