Medical Training

Jul 10, 2023

Cornerstone Medical Training Center had the pleasure of teaching CPR and first aid to the employees of ABinBEV in New York City! ABinBEV is demonstrating a strong commitment to the well-being of its employees and the community. By learning these essential skills, their trained employees are now equipped with the knowledge to save lives in and outside the workplace!

We had the honor of providing CPR training to the #100girlsleading group at Barnum Elementary School in Bridgeport! The girls did so well and learned so much! We had such a wonderful time.

If any office staff, youth groups, organizations, school, churches, athletic teams, daycare etc would like CPR and/or first aid training, please feel free to reach out. We would be more than happy to assist!

833-854-4454

Info@cornerstonemedicaltraining.com 

www.cornerstonemedicaltraining.com 

685-689 Kings Highway E. Fairfield, CT 

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

