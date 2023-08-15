Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Blumenthal Visits Home For The Brave

Aug 15, 2023

 U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) will join Homes for the Brave to highlight the one-year-anniversary of the PACT Act, historic legislation signed into law by President Biden last year that delivers relief to post-9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits and will correct the nearly 80 percent rejection rate faced by burn pit veterans seeking claims.

The PACT ACT includes provisions championed by Blumenthal to expand benefits, healthcare, and compensation to veteran populations that are not currently able to access services: veterans who responded to the nuclear disaster in Palomares, Spain, those who were deployed to the K2 Air Base, and veterans and families exposed to toxins in the water supply at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

