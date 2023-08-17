GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT’S 2023 SALES TAX-FREE WEEK RUNS FROM AUGUST 20 TO 26

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut will hold Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, August 20, 2023, to Saturday, August 26, 2023.

During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption applies to each eligible item costing under $100 regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

“This tax-free holiday is scheduled at the perfect time to help families stretch their dollars during the back-to-school season, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone taking advantage of these savings to shop at some of our state’s locally owned retailers and support Connecticut’s great small business community.”

“Sales Tax-Free Week is a great opportunity for Connecticut families to get their back-to-school shopping done and save money at the same time,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “I encourage residents to take advantage of these savings and shop at their local small businesses, allowing those dollars to be reinvested back into their communities.”

“Shopping this week means real savings for Connecticut families as they prepare for the start of the school year,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “It’s a great opportunity to save on a variety of items while frequenting local small businesses. Our annual Sales Tax-Free Week is yet another way we’re helping Connecticut families save money.”

During the week, many retailers frequently choose to offer additional clothing and footwear discounts of their own, resulting in even more savings for shoppers.

For more details on Sales Tax-Free Week, including a list of individual items that are exempt or taxable, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS/Sales-Tax/Sales-Tax-Free-Week.