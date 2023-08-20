Lt Thomas Minar Sr Retires After 30 Years At Bridgeport Police

Lt Thomas Minar Sr retired from the BPD effective 8/15/2023 after 30 years of service. While the majority of his career was in patrol he did serve in the Traffic Division where he became a certified accident reconstruction specialist. He also served in dispatch as a supervisor prior to it becoming staffed fully by civilians. As a sergeant, Tom, was awarded a reward for bravery for an incident in Greene Homes where a suspect attempted to shoot both Sgt Minar and his partner. Sgt Minar was able to disarm the suspect without incident. Lt Minar is looking forward to his second career as a rural letter carrier and spending time with his beloved dog, Sully and occasionally with his family!

