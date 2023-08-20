Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Lt Thomas Minar Sr Retires After 30 Years At Bridgeport Police

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 20, 2023

Lt Thomas Minar Sr retired from the BPD effective 8/15/2023 after 30 years of service. While the majority of his career was in patrol he did serve in the Traffic Division where he became a certified accident reconstruction specialist. He also served in dispatch as a supervisor prior to it becoming staffed fully by civilians. As a sergeant, Tom, was awarded a reward for bravery for an incident in Greene Homes where a suspect attempted to shoot both Sgt Minar and his partner. Sgt Minar was able to disarm the suspect without incident. Lt Minar is looking forward to his second career as a rural letter carrier and spending time with his beloved dog, Sully and occasionally with his family!

