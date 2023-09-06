Ansonia News: Cop Shoots Dog After Dog Attacks Him

Ansonia Police UPDATE:

On September 6, 2023 at about 12:00 P.M. an Ansonia Patrol Officer was investigating a suspicious person in the area of Lester Street and High Street. The suspicious party entered the yard of a home on Lester Street and went around the back of the house. When the officer went to the rear of the home looking for the male he was confronted by a german shepard that resided at the home. The officer attempted to back out of the yard but stumbled as the dog came towards him, several shots were fired at the dog and thankfully the dog was not hit by any of the shots. The officer suffered minor injuries in his attempt to elude the dog. The suspicious male was found in the backyard and advised officers on scene he was just cutting through the yard to get to another location.

