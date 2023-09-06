Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia News: Cop Shoots Dog After Dog Attacks Him

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 6, 2023

Ansonia Police UPDATE:
On September 6, 2023 at about 12:00 P.M. an Ansonia Patrol Officer was investigating a suspicious person in the area of Lester Street and High Street. The suspicious party entered the yard of a home on Lester Street and went around the back of the house. When the officer went to the rear of the home looking for the male he was confronted by a german shepard that resided at the home. The officer attempted to back out of the yard but stumbled as the dog came towards him, several shots were fired at the dog and thankfully the dog was not hit by any of the shots. The officer suffered minor injuries in his attempt to elude the dog. The suspicious male was found in the backyard and advised officers on scene he was just cutting through the yard to get to another location.

2023-09-06@12:11pm–#Ansonia CT– A police officer shot a dog at High and Lester Street after the dog attacked the officer. The condition of the officer and dog is not known at this time.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

