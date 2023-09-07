Bridgeport News: Mom & Kids Hit By Car

2023-09-07@8:49pm
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck–Police said in a statement:
At 08:49hrs the Bridgeport ECC received multiple 911 calls reporting a mother and two children struck by a vehicle in the area of Brewster Street and Fairfield Avenue. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR all dispatched. No further reports on the extent of injuries or if the vehicle remained on-scene.
This is an active investigation at this time. Fairfield Ave and Brewster St along with some adjacent streets are closed off to all traffic at this time.
