Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Mom & Kids Hit By Car

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 7, 2023

2023-09-07@8:49pm
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck–Police said in a statement:
At 08:49hrs the Bridgeport ECC received multiple 911 calls reporting a mother and two children struck by a vehicle in the area of Brewster Street and Fairfield Avenue. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR all dispatched. No further reports on the extent of injuries or if the vehicle remained on-scene.
This is an active investigation at this time. Fairfield Ave and Brewster St along with some adjacent streets are closed off to all traffic at this time.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

