2023-09-07@11:39pm–#Bridgeport CT–Shots Fired

I received a number of texts and messages of over 10 shots fired in the 800 block of Barnum Avenue. There was a police presence but I don’t think they found anything, thankfully.

I love the 5 cameras on the DoingItLocalMobile BMW of Bridgeport X1. Yes, I’m in love with my X