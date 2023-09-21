Bridgeport News: Murder Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–On September 20, 2023, members of the Bridgeport Police Department arrested 37-year-old Charles Lee Young for the September 27th, 2020, murder of Nyair Charles Nixon. Nyair was 21 at the time of his death. This violent crime occurred at the Keystone Lounge located at 1798 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.

Charles Young is charged with 53a-54a Murder, 53a-217 Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and 29-35(a) Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Young is currently in federal custody for unrelated charges. He will be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court in early October. Bond is set at 1.5 million.

This arrest was the result of a combined effort between the Bridgeport Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fairfield County States Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Tireless hours of work went into this case by former Bridgeport Police Detective Robert Winkler, Lieutenant John Andrews, Detective Carlos Vazquez, and Lieutenant Jason Amato.