Bridgeport News: Teen Homicide Investigation

#Bridgeport CT– On September 9, 2023, at approximately 1:30 pm Bridgeport Police responded to report(s) of a party shot in the face in the 300 block of Pacific Street. After arriving at the scene, Officers located a 16-year-old male inside the residence suffering from a single critical gunshot wound to his head. The 16-year-old victim was quickly transported to an area hospital where he was admitted into the intensive care unit.

Due to the injuries reported on September 9, 2023, the Detective Bureau’s Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation. They were assisted by Detectives from the Forensic Identification Unit. The Detective Bureau processed a crime scene on Pacific Street, interviewed witness(es), collecting evidence, and notified the family.

The preliminary investigation suggests a 16-year-old male, and 15-year-old female, were both handling a firearm inside a bedroom at the residence when it discharged causing a critical injury to the 16-year-old. He passed away on September 11, 2023. This was a tragic and isolated incident. The Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this young victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Holtz, at 203-581-5239. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.