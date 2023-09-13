Bridgeport UNREPORTED CRIME: Another Person Shot

If it weren’t for our viewers reporting shots fired and sending in this crime scene photo this probably would have gone unreported. After asking for more information ALL the media received a press release.

On September 12th, 2023, at 17:37 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a ShotSpotter Activation alert in the vicinity of Park Street and Shelton Street. In response to this alert, the Bridgeport Police Department dispatched officers to the specified area. Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported the discovery of multiple shell casings at the intersection and proceeded to secure the area as a crime scene.

Approximately seven minutes after the ShotSpotter activations, Bridgeport Hospital reported a gunshot wound (GSW) victim who had arrived at the hospital independently. The patient’s level of cooperation with medical personnel and law enforcement has been limited; however, it has been confirmed that the patient is in stable condition. The individual sustained two GSWs to the hip, and fortunately, these injuries are assessed as non-life-threatening.

As of now, this incident remains an active and ongoing investigation, and authorities are working diligently to gather more information and identify those involved. Further details will be provided as they become available.