Child Left In Hot Car

Bridgeport Police said in a statement:

#Bridgeport CT– At 16:50hrs on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party reporting that her and two others came upon a small child that was left in a vehicle in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop and that the child was banging on the window. Reporting party indicated they had to break the window to retrieve the child due to the extreme heat. Bridgeport Police and AMR were dispatched to the location and on-scene reports indicated the child was immediately transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR for evaluation. Bridgeport Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Rubeidi Montero-Matos of Bridgeport and he was immediately placed under arrest. He was charged with CGS 53-21 Risk of Injury to a minor child, CGS 53a-62 Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, CGS 14-147 Improper use of Marker Plate, CGS 38a-327 No Insurance his bond was set at $50,000.00.

While at the hospital Bridgeport Police arrested the child’s mother Solderlin Ferrera-Tavarez of Bridgeport on a Prawn Warrant for CGS 53a-173 Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500. DCF is involved in this incident. The child has been described as being in good spirits by medical staff.