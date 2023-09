#Bridgeport CT–Homicide Detective Thomas Harper’s investigation identifies Joe Parker III, a resident of apartment 14 in building 86, Success Village, as the suspect responsible for the fatal fire. Parker is charged with 2 counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree and has a $750,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for September 8, 2023, in Bridgeport Superior Court.

This is the city’s 15th and 16th homicide for 2023.