Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest In 2022 Homicide

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 8, 2023

On September 7, 2023, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds into custody for the January 2, 2022, murder of Andre Brown in Bridgeport CT.

Reynolds had an outstanding extraditable murder warrant out of Bridgeport CT.  She was located in the island country of Jamaica and extradited to the United States.

This evening, the Fugitive Task Force transported Reynolds to the Bridgeport Police Department where she was charged with Murder, Commission of A, B or C Felony with a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.  Bond is set at $2,500,000.  Reynolds is scheduled to be arraigned in court tomorrow morning.

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

