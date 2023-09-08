Bridgeport News: Arrest In 2022 Homicide

On September 7, 2023, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds into custody for the January 2, 2022, murder of Andre Brown in Bridgeport CT.

Reynolds had an outstanding extraditable murder warrant out of Bridgeport CT. She was located in the island country of Jamaica and extradited to the United States.

This evening, the Fugitive Task Force transported Reynolds to the Bridgeport Police Department where she was charged with Murder, Commission of A, B or C Felony with a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Bond is set at $2,500,000. Reynolds is scheduled to be arraigned in court tomorrow morning.