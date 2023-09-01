Gomes Campaign Says Staff and Primary Candidates Threatened

Bridgeport, CT – Gomes’ campaign staff and candidates running on the Row B ballot line in the September 12th Democratic Primary were threatened last evening by Council-member and current party endorsed candidate Alfredo Castillo.

At approximately 8:00 P.M. last evening, Council-member Alfredo Castillo entered John Gomes campaign headquarters located on East Main Street and threatened several female staff members of the John Gomes For Mayor campaign and a candidate who is challenging Castillo in the 136th District for City Council. Bridgeport police officers were called to the scene.

Given the past history of threats and intimidation on the part of Castillo, mayoral candidate John Gomes has called upon the City Council President Aidee Nieves to remove Council-member Castillo from any remaining committees that are currently assigned to him. Castillo was temporarily removed from committee assignments when he was arrested for breach of peace and threatening of a city employee back in 2021.

Gomes stated, “Candidates running for public office and their support staff should not live in fear of challenging elected officials. This is a recurring problem with Council-member Castillo and he should be held accountable. I will be asking Chief Porter to increase police presence around campaign headquarters to prevent further threats of intimidation and violence. The staffers and candidate plan to file charges and a restraining order against Castillo.

Gomes concluded, “Disputes and differences of opinion should not be settled with threats of violence. Registered Democratic voters will have the first opportunity to change the status quo on Tuesday, September 12th by voting for candidates running on Row B