Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Gomes Campaign Says Staff and Primary Candidates Threatened

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 1, 2023

Bridgeport, CT – Gomes’ campaign staff and candidates running on the Row B ballot line in the September 12th Democratic Primary were threatened last evening by Council-member and current party endorsed candidate Alfredo Castillo.

At approximately 8:00 P.M. last evening, Council-member Alfredo Castillo entered John Gomes campaign headquarters located on East Main Street and threatened several female staff members of the John Gomes For Mayor campaign and a candidate who is challenging Castillo in the 136th District for City Council. Bridgeport police officers were called to the scene.

Given the past history of threats and intimidation on the part of Castillo, mayoral candidate John Gomes has called upon the City Council President Aidee Nieves to remove Council-member Castillo from any remaining committees that are currently assigned to him. Castillo was temporarily removed from committee assignments when he was arrested for breach of peace and threatening of a city employee back in 2021.

Gomes stated, “Candidates running for public office and their support staff should not live in fear of challenging elected officials. This is a recurring problem with Council-member Castillo and he should be held accountable. I will be asking Chief Porter to increase police presence around campaign headquarters to prevent further threats of intimidation and violence. The staffers and candidate plan to file charges and a restraining order against Castillo.

Gomes concluded, “Disputes and differences of opinion should not be settled with threats of violence. Registered Democratic voters will have the first opportunity to change the status quo on Tuesday, September 12th by voting for candidates running on Row B

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Another Bicyclist Struck

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Smoking Dryer

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Gomes Campaign Says Staff and Primary Candidates Threatened

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Drug Charges

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick