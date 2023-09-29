SHU Students Injured In Crash

On Friday, September 29, 2023, at approximately 12:04 am, The Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received several 911 calls reporting a two-car collision on Jefferson Street near Sacred Heart University’s Martire Building

.

Fairfield Police were first to arrive on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision. One of the cars came to rest on its roof. The five occupants of one vehicle and one occupant of the other, were all transported to the area hospitals with critical injuries.

The Fairfield Police Reconstruction team is actively investigating this collision and more information will be released when it becomes available.