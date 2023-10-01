Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade October 14th

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is very happy to announce, that its annual fall
“Fairfield Harvest Market & Halloween Costume Dog Parade”, will be held on the Old
Town Hall Green, (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road) on Saturday, October 14 th ,
from 10am-4pm.
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce heralds the start of the fall season by welcoming
clothiers, jewelers, artisans, and others, to the historic Old Town Hall green, to display
their products and items to the public. Featuring more than 70+ well-known and unique
retail vendors, shoppers will happily look around and have an opportunity to buy an
endless array of fun and beautiful items. From food items like local honey and BBQ
sauce to rustic furniture and Adirondack chairs, shoppers will also find a wide variety of
retailers selling jewelry, beauty products, clothing, household items, and pet supplies, all
ready to purchase on the spot and get a jump on gift buying for the holidays. In addition,
the Chamber is excited to include a few of the very popular Fairfield Farmer’s Market
vendors … who are happy to participate, this being their last weekend in Fairfield to sell
some of their items and their delicious produce and products before the season ends.
To see the list of all current registered vendors, please visit the Chamber’s website:
FairfieldCtChamber.com. Please note that the Chamber is no longer accepting
vendor applications – we are sold out!
The Chamber’s Fairfield Harvest Market is proudly supported by The Pet Pantry of
Fairfield and the following pet food brands:
Raised Right, Earth Animal, Open Farm (Diamond), Canidae, Orijen, Acana, Fromm,
Nature’s Variety, Primal, Ziwipeak (Silver), Bixbi, Farmina, Honest Kitchen, Nulo,
Petcurean, Stella & Chewy’s, Wellpet, Weruva, Bravo, K9 Naturals, Triumph (Bronze).
The much anticipated Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade will step-off at Noon:
Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade: In addition, there will be a Dog
Halloween Costume Parade on the same day, which will start promptly at noon. Line-
up will begin at 11:45am (along the side of Old Town Hall, facing Beach Road). The first
25 dogs to check-in and line up (at 11:45) will receive a free Chamber dog bandana &
Chamber doggie treats. Free Pet food samples/treats will be supplied by other vendors.
The Halloween Dog Costume Parade Event Sponsor, The Pet Pantry Warehouse, will
supply seven prizes:
Best Family Costume
Owner Pet Look Alike
Spookiest
Diva Dog
Most Creative
Fairfield Town Pride and cutest
Prizes will be announced around 12:45pm in the front of Old Town Hall, upon the return
of the dog parade. Pooches are invited to dress up and be on their best behavior, as they
prance along Old Post Road with their owner and families, showing off their most
outlandish and traditional Halloween costumes.
Pooch Rules:
- Animals must be current on vaccinations and flea/tick prevention.
- No aggressive animals or females that are in season.
- Animals must be on a leash and in control by their owner at ALL TIMES.
- Pet Owners MUST poop scoop after their animals.
One Giant Pumpkin – Guess the Weight!
We are excited to announce that we will have one huge Giant Pumpkin this year for
people to guess the weight! A prize will be awarded to the person (one adult & one
child) who guesses closest to the actual weight. Join in on all the fun, for families and
kids alike.
Fairfield Rotary Club Beer Garden: Again, this year, the Fairfield Rotary Club will
host a Beer Garden featuring craft beers, held outside the Old Sun Tavern, behind the
Fairfield Museum from 12pm-4pm. Live Music. Tickets $5/21 years and over.
Food Trucks: Hungry? All day long, there will be the most popular food trucks,
offering the best variety of local foods for everyone to enjoy. Please visit the Chamber’s
website for a full list: FairfieldCTChamber.com.
The Chamber thanks its generous sponsors: The Pet Pantry Warehouse, for their
participation. With everything that is included, this event guarantees a full day of
exciting family fun for everyone!
Event: 2023 Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog
Parade.
Date: Saturday, October 14 th (Rain or Shine)
Time: 10-4pm
“Free” and open to the public
Location: Historic Old Town Hall Green in Fairfield
Address: 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road).
Parking: Follow directional signs.
For more information, please visit website:
FairfieldCTChamber.com (or call the Chamber office: 203-255-1011)