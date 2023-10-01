Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade October 14th

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is very happy to announce, that its annual fall

“Fairfield Harvest Market & Halloween Costume Dog Parade”, will be held on the Old

Town Hall Green, (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road) on Saturday, October 14 th ,

from 10am-4pm.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce heralds the start of the fall season by welcoming

clothiers, jewelers, artisans, and others, to the historic Old Town Hall green, to display

their products and items to the public. Featuring more than 70+ well-known and unique

retail vendors, shoppers will happily look around and have an opportunity to buy an

endless array of fun and beautiful items. From food items like local honey and BBQ

sauce to rustic furniture and Adirondack chairs, shoppers will also find a wide variety of

retailers selling jewelry, beauty products, clothing, household items, and pet supplies, all

ready to purchase on the spot and get a jump on gift buying for the holidays. In addition,

the Chamber is excited to include a few of the very popular Fairfield Farmer’s Market

vendors … who are happy to participate, this being their last weekend in Fairfield to sell

some of their items and their delicious produce and products before the season ends.

To see the list of all current registered vendors, please visit the Chamber’s website:

FairfieldCtChamber.com. Please note that the Chamber is no longer accepting

vendor applications – we are sold out!

The Chamber’s Fairfield Harvest Market is proudly supported by The Pet Pantry of

Fairfield and the following pet food brands:

Raised Right, Earth Animal, Open Farm (Diamond), Canidae, Orijen, Acana, Fromm,

Nature’s Variety, Primal, Ziwipeak (Silver), Bixbi, Farmina, Honest Kitchen, Nulo,

Petcurean, Stella & Chewy’s, Wellpet, Weruva, Bravo, K9 Naturals, Triumph (Bronze).

The much anticipated Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade will step-off at Noon:

Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog Parade: In addition, there will be a Dog

Halloween Costume Parade on the same day, which will start promptly at noon. Line-

up will begin at 11:45am (along the side of Old Town Hall, facing Beach Road). The first

25 dogs to check-in and line up (at 11:45) will receive a free Chamber dog bandana &

Chamber doggie treats. Free Pet food samples/treats will be supplied by other vendors.

The Halloween Dog Costume Parade Event Sponsor, The Pet Pantry Warehouse, will

supply seven prizes:

 Best Family Costume

 Owner Pet Look Alike

 Spookiest

 Diva Dog

 Most Creative

 Fairfield Town Pride and cutest

Prizes will be announced around 12:45pm in the front of Old Town Hall, upon the return

of the dog parade. Pooches are invited to dress up and be on their best behavior, as they

prance along Old Post Road with their owner and families, showing off their most

outlandish and traditional Halloween costumes.

Pooch Rules:

Animals must be current on vaccinations and flea/tick prevention. No aggressive animals or females that are in season. Animals must be on a leash and in control by their owner at ALL TIMES. Pet Owners MUST poop scoop after their animals.

One Giant Pumpkin – Guess the Weight!

We are excited to announce that we will have one huge Giant Pumpkin this year for

people to guess the weight! A prize will be awarded to the person (one adult & one

child) who guesses closest to the actual weight. Join in on all the fun, for families and

kids alike.

Fairfield Rotary Club Beer Garden: Again, this year, the Fairfield Rotary Club will

host a Beer Garden featuring craft beers, held outside the Old Sun Tavern, behind the

Fairfield Museum from 12pm-4pm. Live Music. Tickets $5/21 years and over.

Food Trucks: Hungry? All day long, there will be the most popular food trucks,

offering the best variety of local foods for everyone to enjoy. Please visit the Chamber’s

website for a full list: FairfieldCTChamber.com.

The Chamber thanks its generous sponsors: The Pet Pantry Warehouse, for their

participation. With everything that is included, this event guarantees a full day of

exciting family fun for everyone!

Event: 2023 Fairfield Harvest Market & Pet Pantry Halloween Costume Dog

Parade.

Date: Saturday, October 14 th (Rain or Shine)

Time: 10-4pm

“Free” and open to the public

Location: Historic Old Town Hall Green in Fairfield

Address: 611 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT (corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road).

Parking: Follow directional signs.

For more information, please visit website:

FairfieldCTChamber.com (or call the Chamber office: 203-255-1011)