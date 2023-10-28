Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Arrest of shooting suspect

ByAlex

Oct 28, 2023

On October 20, 2023 Silas Dedrick, age 18, of Ansonia was arrested by warrant for his involvement in a shooting on September 17, 2023 on Rockwood Avenue. Dedrick was charged with Assault Second Degree with a Firearm, Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment Second Degree, Threatening First Degree, Unlawful Discharge and Altering Identification Marks on a Firearm, he was held on a $50,000.00 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on October 23, 2023.

The shooting occurred when Dedrick, armed with a gun, attempted to intervene in an altercation between a 47-year-old female relative and her boyfriend. There was a struggle over the gun and the female was shot once in the arm. The female was transported to the hospital and treated for her injury. The firearm used in the shooting had no serial number or identifying markings.

By Alex

