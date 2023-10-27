The City of Bridgeport to Begin Black Rock Streetscape Project

The City of Bridgeport has set out to begin the first parts of construction in the Black Rock area, known as the Black Rock Streetscape Project. The project will focus on improvements to two sections of Fairfield Ave which consists of the intersection of Fairfield Ave and Brewster Street and median improvements at the entry from the Town of Fairfield.

“While it is great to see this project finally moving forward – many years after former State Rep. Auden Grogins helped secure the funding – it is just the first step in making Fairfield Avenue safer,” said State Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport). “‘The Ave,’ as we call it, is Black Rock’s lifeblood and one of Bridgeport’s premier entertainment destinations. I am also working with the Connecticut Department of Transportation on long-overdue pedestrian crosswalk upgrades, better access to the train station and have secured funding to study more extensive long-term upgrades, such as a ‘road diet’ and/or diverting overflow traffic from I-95 off Fairfield Avenue.”

Specific improvements being made to the two sections of Fairfield Ave include construction of new sidewalks, construction of bump-outs at the crosswalk area of Fairfield Ave and Brewster Street, installation of new stamped concrete crosswalks, installation of new bus shelters, installation of new trash receptacles, and upgrading of pedestrian walk signals to provide a time-left-to-cross countdown. Improvements will also include the installation of decorative stamped median at grade and installation of new plantings and landscaping within the raised median at the entry from the Town of Fairfield.

Mayor Ganim stated, “It’s very exciting to see this project come to fruition and be known as one of the many improvements we’re making within the City. I’m sure the Black Rock community will deeply appreciate the final product of this project, as the safety of our residents is paramount; specifically, regarding traffic and pedestrian safety. We hope that the streetscape construction can continue to add to the many safety initiatives we’re implementing in the City and can, in turn, make an improvement on the quality of life in Bridgeport.”

The project is set to take place from October 2023 and run into the Spring season of 2024. All improvements will be made to improve pedestrian safety, to slow vehicular traffic, to enhance the public transportation experience, and to invest in the streetscape aesthetics of the Black Rock Village commercial district.