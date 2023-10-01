BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT – ELDER FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION – ARREST OF LESLIE VINSON FOR LARCENY IN THE 1ST DEGREE

On September 22, 2023, 60-year-old Leslie Vinson of Bridgeport CT turned herself into the Bridgeport Police Department where she was served with an arrest warrant charging her with Larceny in the 1st Degree.

Leslie Vinson was given the status of Power of Attorney for an elderly relative. That relative suffers from Frontotemporal dementia and is severely cognitively impaired. A forensic audit of the victim’s finances was conducted, and the case was transferred to the Chief State’s Attorney for criminal prosecution.

This case was assigned to Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Lewin and Bridgeport Police Detective Jeremy Kelly. The criminal investigation showed that Vinson neglected the victim’s basic needs such as personal hygiene. She did not ensure the relatives living conditions were sanitary. Vinson neglected to pay the victim’s bills. Instead, she knowingly and intentionally exploited the victim financially. Vinson depleted the victim’s life savings by writing and endorsing checks to herself, her family members, and a personal business in an amount greater than $200,000.00. This left the victim with approximately five hundred dollars in his account.