Hit-and-Run Tragedy Claims Life of 24-Year-Old Cyclist

On the morning of October 24, 2023, at around 6:07 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received a distress call. The report stated that a motorized bike operator had been struck near the junction of Waterview Avenue and Crescent Avenue. Unfortunately, the vehicle responsible for the collision fled the scene without offering any assistance to the injured victim.

The 24-year-old victim was swiftly transported to Bridgeport Hospital with critical injuries. Regrettably, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, 24-year-old Jeffrey Omar Enamorado, on behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department.

The Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and identify the suspect vehicle.