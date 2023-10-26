Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Hit-and-Run Tragedy Claims Life of 24-Year-Old Cyclist

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 26, 2023

On the morning of October 24, 2023, at around 6:07 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received a distress call. The report stated that a motorized bike operator had been struck near the junction of Waterview Avenue and Crescent Avenue. Unfortunately, the vehicle responsible for the collision fled the scene without offering any assistance to the injured victim.

The 24-year-old victim was swiftly transported to Bridgeport Hospital with critical injuries. Regrettably, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, 24-year-old Jeffrey Omar Enamorado, on behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department.

The Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and identify the suspect vehicle.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

